TEFLON DON: Trump’s Approval Ratings Soar Despite Russia Meeting

According to a brand new Rasmussen poll, President Trump’s approval numbers have now climbed back to 46%, near the highest of his presidency. And all the other polls have now reflected the bump: the NBC/WSJ poll over the weekend shows Trump at an all-time high of 45%. That poll also showed that just 53% of Republicans approved of Trump’s behavior at his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Helsinki — but that didn’t matter much to their overall approval of him, which is nearly universal (88%).

What’s bolstering Trump’s high approval rating? The NBC/WSJ poll suggests that Trump’s economic record is his biggest asset: 50% of Americans like the way he’s handling the economy. 51% dislike the way he has handled Putin overall, 58% disapprove of his immigration policy, and 53% disapprove of his tariff policy.

But there’s something else that has happened, too: Trump’s approval rating has been remarkably stable since long before he was president. He began his presidency at nearly the same number he now occupies; during the election cycle, he hovered in the low-40s as well. News coverage simply doesn’t touch Trump, because everything is baked in. There’s nobody in America who doesn’t have a personal opinion or take on Trump. He’s become the political equivalent of the Super Bowl: the thing everybody watches and talks about. – READ MORE

But if the media thought their over-the-top, hair-on-fire freakout over Trump’s failure to figuratively slap Putin on the world stage and publicly admonish him for allegedly “hacking” and interfering in the 2016 election would serve to separate Trump from his base, a report from The Hill shows just how wrong that assumption truly was.

That report cited a new poll, which showed that nearly 80 percent of Republicans thought that Trump had performed appropriately at the summit and approved of his remarks during the joint media briefing at the conclusion.

That poll was conducted by Axios and Survey Monkey, and revealed that 79 percent of Republicans approved of the manner in which Trump handled the press conference with Putin, while only 18 percent of Republicans registered their disapproval.

Of course, some 91 percent of Democrats disapproved of Trump’s remarks, and the negative media coverage may have had an effect on independent voters, as they disapproved of Trump’s comments by a margin of 62 to 33 percent. – READ MORE

