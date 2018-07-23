Politics Security
Donald Trump’s Legal Team Submits Counteroffer for Possible Interview in Mueller Probe; The Question is Why?
President Donald Trump’s legal team has submitted a counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mueller on a possible interview with the president that could allow for questions about collusion with Russia but curtail inquiries related to obstruction of justice.
As negotiations for such a sit-down are set to enter their eighth month, Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Mr. Trump, said Monday that an interview between the special counsel and the president is “still on the table.”
New: Trump’s lawyers have submitted a counteroffer to Mueller’s team on the scope of questioning for a possible interview, which Giuliani says is “still on the table.” Lawyers are OK with questions on collusion, but are seeking to curtail obstruction Qs. https://t.co/9cMvJaxV8D
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 23, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Donald Trump’s legal team has submitted a counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mueller on a possible interview with the president that could allow for questions about collusion with Russia, but curtail inquiries related to obstruction of justice.