Nadler Thinks Border Agency Heads Should Face Prosecution for ‘Child Abuse,’ While Agents Deny Accusations

After several congressional Democrats took a trip to a detention facility at the U.S-Mexico border, there’s been mixed signals on the conditions.

One of the outspoken critics since the visit is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). She set off headlines after she accused U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents of threatening her, and claimed migrants are having to drink water out of a toilet. In contrast, former border agents are pushing back against those claims.

However, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday, in response to his colleagues’ border facility visit, that border agency heads should be prosecuted on both the federal and state level for “child abuse” of migrant children.

“This is ,” he said. “Frankly, I think it’s criminal.”

Nadler went on to suggest: “There ought to be criminal prosecutions of some of the agency heads and some of the people for child abuse. This is clearly child abuse. It violates probably half a dozen laws.” – READ MORE