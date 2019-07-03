Official Raised Alarm About Deleted Clinton Emails

A former top official in the U.S. State Department testified that he raised concerns about deleted emails from Hillary Clinton’s personal email system.

Clinton set up and used a private email server for the majority of her time as secretary of state during the Obama administration. John Hackett served as deputy director and then director of the department’s Information Programs and Services from 2013-16, which handles document management for Freedom of Information Act requests among other things.

Hackett said he was concerned over news that the Clinton team had segregated and then deleted about 30,000 emails out of a larger batch set to be turned back over to the department, and what criteria the team had applied when deciding which emails to delete.

Hacket was answering the questions under deposition as part of a FOIA lawsuit still underway by conservative watchdog Judicial Watch. – READ MORE