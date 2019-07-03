ABC, CBS, and NBC announce they will snub President Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ celebration

The Daily Mail reported that the networks will stick with planned nightly newscasts and shows, such as “Jeopardy!” and “Inside Edition,” in lieu of airing the Independence Day event featuring a speech from the president. However, the three networks will offer live footage over its respective online and streaming platforms.

In reporting details of President Trump’s planned show honoring America’s armed forces, CBS News noted the president was carrying forward with the event “despite widespread criticism over the distracting from the holiday.”

The outlet added, “The president’s critics have chastised him for bringing costly military equipment reminiscent of more dictatorial regimes and for placing himself center stage in the typically nonpartisan celebration.”

President Trump was reportedly first inspired to host a patriotic event in America after attending Bastille Day celebrations in France during a 2017 visit. – READ MORE