Nadler then and now: 1998 video shows Dem saying impeachment would ‘overturn’ will of voters

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., will on Wednesday pick up the baton from his Intelligence Committee counterpart Adam Schiff., D-Calif., as the House’s impeachment inquiry moves to the next step — but it is a far cry for Nadler from 1998, when he warned that an impeachment would “overturn the popular will of the voters.”

“The effect of impeachment is to overturn the popular will of the voters,” Nadler said on the House floor during the Clinton impeachment hearings, in footage unearthed by Grabien. “We must not overturn an election and remove a president from office except to defend our system of government or constitutional liberties against a dire threat, and we must not do so without an overwhelming consensus of the American people.”

The Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on impeachment Wednesday, following the release of the Intelligence Committee’s report Tuesday into Trump’s alleged efforts to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and alleged interference by Ukraine in the 2016 election.

It will be with Nadler’s guidance under which the House may choose to draw up articles of impeachment against the president. Democrats, including Nadler, have supported the push toward impeachment, arguing that Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was part of a quid pro quo for politically-motivated investigations in exchange for military funding.

But during the 1998 Clinton impeachment hearings, Nadler struck a very different tone, arguing that impeachment should be avoided unless it has a bipartisan flavor — something the current impeachment inquiry lacks. – READ MORE