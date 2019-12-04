Florida girl, 13, forced into prostitution, nicknamed ‘breadmaker’ by alleged traffickers, police say

A 13-year-old Florida girl was forced into having sex acts with hundreds of men in only a few weeks by alleged traffickers who nicknamed her “breadmaker” for how much money she made them, according to police.

The girl told authorities she ran away from home in May, according to court documents cited by the Sun-Sentinel. The documents said she met a 19-year-old named Racquel Bijou, who allegedly got her involved in the prostitution business.

Police said Bijou arranged for the teen to meet with men, some as old as 50.

Bijou later brought in two associates: 22-year-old Jeremiah Horenstein and 25-year-old Ashton Lewinson, according to police.

Prosecutors said Horenstein and Lewinson posted pictures of the teen on illicit websites that advertised commercial sex acts.

On multiple occasions, the trio allegedly drove the girl to hotel rooms where she slept with hundreds of men in less than a month, according to police. – READ MORE