Attorney General William Barr suggests communities that don’t respect police may ‘find themselves without’ protection

Attorney General William Barr suggested during a law enforcement award ceremony Tuesday that communities that do not show respect for police officers may eventually not have the benefit of police protection, according to USA Today.

Barr was speaking at the third annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing when he compared police officers to war veterans and called on citizens to show them comparable respect.

“They have to start showing more than they do — the respect and support that law enforcement deserves,” Barr said. “And if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need.”

Barr's point about the need to respect law enforcement officers and give them due credit for their service is well-made, but there is a lack of clarity about what Barr means by his statement that some communities "might find themselves without" the benefit of police protection.