NAACP TO BIDEN: We Didn’t Endorse You

Joe Biden says the NAACP endorses him.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says: Hey, Joe, not so.

“Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a comment about the NAACP’s endorsement,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement. “We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.”

The statement from the civil rights organization came after Biden claimed during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” that the group has endorsed him every time he has run for office.

“Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run,” Biden said. “Take a look at the record.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --