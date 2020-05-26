Furious mob descends on woman who didn’t wear a mask in a grocery store: ‘Get the f*** out of here!’ (VIDEO)

A viral video shows the moment an angry mob of New York grocery shoppers descended on an unmasked woman and drove her out of the store.

In the 20-second video, a crowd is shown shouting profanities as it targeted a female shopper who was not wearing a face mask inside a Staten Island grocery store.

Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020

A crowd began to form as the unnamed woman, who was seen pushing a grocery cart, attempted to navigate the store and leave the clearly angry, shouting group behind.

Many of the customers began screaming demands such as “Get the f*** out of here!” while wildly gesticulating toward the store’s exit, insisting the woman leave. Other people can be heard screaming “Get out!” and referring to the unmasked woman as a “Dirty ass pig!” – READ MORE

