Mulvaney Believes the US Has ‘Overreacted a Little Bit’ to Coronavirus

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is weighing in on the United States’ response to the coronavirus outbreak as he is insisting Americans can return to work sooner rather than later with proper social distancing practices.

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday, Mulvaney noted the recent update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance where the agency noted how the virus can’t be spread easily on surfaces.

According to Mulvaney, the United States may have “overreacted a little bit” with restrictions and shutting down the country.

“The fact that it’s difficult to get this disease from touching stuff… should sort of reset how we look at this,” Mulvaney said. “What it means is that if we are careful about social distancing and putting on masks and so forth, we should be able to go back to work sooner rather than later.”

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director for the Trump administration went on to discuss the coronavirus and the seasonal flu. He noted the 2017 to 2018 flu season, when approximately 80,000 people died. The coronavirus has killed roughly 100,000 Americans in about three months.

“I think we’ve sort of lost perspective on this,” Mulvaney said, adding, “We’ve overreacted a little bit.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --