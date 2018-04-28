Politics
Brian Stelter calling Repubs who don’t trust media ‘an infection’ goes really REALLY badly
Only 37% of Republican voters say the news media is “an important part of democracy” vs. a majority, 51%, who says it’s “the enemy of the people,” via new Quinnipiac poll today.
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 26, 2018
What do you see in this data? I see an infection that’s spreading… https://t.co/77UpEoW1yR
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 27, 2018
Wow, any sane person who works in media would see data like this and think that maybe they need to change something about the way they report the news.
If a group of people doesn’t trust you, calling them an “infection” might not be the best way to win over their trust.
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 27, 2018
What do you see in this data? I see an infection that’s spreading… https://t.co/77UpEoW1yR
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 27, 2018
Fascinating use of the word “infection.” The media blows its credibility by refusing to fairly and objectively report news, then complains that people didn’t submit to their virus. https://t.co/SnbERnGt55
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 27, 2018
Yes, people who don’t trust you, Brian, are an infection. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!