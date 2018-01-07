Investigators: Pulse Nightclub Shooter’s Wife Knew Husband Was Planning Islamist Attack

The wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, knew her husband was “going to do something bad” in the hours before he carried out his deadly attack, investigators have revealed.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, was aware that her husband was planning something “bad” just hours before he opened fire at Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016, killing 49 people and injuring at least 68 others.

“I knew on Saturday when Omar left the house about 5 p.m. that this was the time that he was going to do something bad. I knew this because of the way he left and took the gun and backpack with ammunition,” Salman reportedly said in a statement.

“I knew later, when I could not get ahold of him that my fears had come true and he did what he said he was going to do,” she reportedly continued. “I was in denial and I could not believe that the father of my child was going to hurt other people.” (BREITBART)

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, killed 49 people and wounded 58 others in a terrorist attack/hate crime inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, United States. He was shot and killed by Orlando Police Department (OPD) officers after a three-hour standoff. Pulse was hosting a “Latin Night” and thus most of the victims were Latinos. It is the deadliest incident of violence against LGBT people in U.S. history, and the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since the September 11 attacks in 2001. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter in the U.S., being surpassed the following year by the Las Vegas shooting. It remains the deadliest U.S. mass shooting in which the perpetrator did not commit suicide.

In a 9-1-1 call shortly after the shooting began, Mateen swore allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and said the shooting was “triggered” by the U.S. killing of Abu Waheeb in Iraq the previous month. He later told a negotiator he was “out here right now” because of the American-led interventions in Iraq and in Syria, and that the negotiator should tell the United States to stop bombing. (WIKI)

