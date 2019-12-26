Murkowski, Lone GOP Senator To Vote Against Kavanaugh, Calls McConnell Working With White House ‘Disturbing’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL), the same senator who voted against the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, saying that he was a “good man” but “I believe we are dealing with issues right now that are bigger than a nominee,” now is offering another histrionic display of her moral conscience, asserting that she is “disturbed” that Senate Mitch McConnell has stated he will work in “total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the president as well as the Senate” as he deals with the House’s impeachment of President Trump.

McConnell had stated, “I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can.”He added, “We don’t have the kind of ball control on this that a typical issue, for example, comes over from the House; if I don’t like it, we don’t take it up. We have no choice but to take it up, but we’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time in total coordination with White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the President in the well of the Senate,” according to USA Today.

On Tuesday, Murkowski said, according to KTUU, "How we will deal with witnesses remains to be seen," then continued, "I think it is fair to say right now that there is so much uncertainty … " She said that the House rushed through the impeachment, saying, "Speaker Pelosi was very clear, very direct that her goal was to get this done before Christmas."