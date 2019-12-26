Gabbard Receives Call to Step Down From House Seat by Former Hawaii Governor

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-Hawaii) “present” vote on two impeachment articles — and her absence on other votes — is lingering over her.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful became the only House representative to vote “present” on December 18 when the House passed impeachment articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against President Donald Trump.

Former Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie (D) isn’t having it, as on Monday he called on Gabbard to resign following her vote — though the vote wasn’t the only reason. Abercrombie believes Gabbard isn’t able to run for president while also representing the people of Hawaii, as he cited missed votes and the “present” vote. – READ MORE

