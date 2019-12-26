GLAAD Complains After Politico Uses ‘Sexist and Homophobic’ Term ‘Pillow Fight’

Gay rights advocacy group GLAAD complained to Politico that its use of the term “pillow fight” in its coverage of Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate was “sexist and homophobic.”

“For women and LGBTQ people at the workplace, hearing phrases like ‘dramatic,’ ‘over the top,’ and even ‘pillow fight’ during office disagreements fosters negative stereotypes and diminishes a person simply because of who they are,” GLAAD’s Drew Anderson wrote in an email.

Politico used the term in its post-debate newsletter, writing that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had been “sidetracked by his pillow fight with Elizabeth Warren.” – READ MORE