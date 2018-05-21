Murder Surges 44 Per Cent in Khan’s London Amidst ‘Troubling’ Rise in Serious Crime

Sadiq Khan’s London Has Seen An “appalling Escalation” Of Serious Crimes Including Murder, Violent Robbery, And Home Burglary In The Last Year, According To New Police Data.

Figures released by the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee showing the number of crimes in the year to March 2018 revealed the murder rate surged 44 per cent in 2017/18 to 157, compared with 109 in the previous 12 months.

Violent robbery and home burglary were up by about a third in the period, and youth killings rose by 30 per cent from 26 in 2016/17 to 34 in 2017/18.

The figures also showed sharp increases in the number of rapes (18 per cent), knife crime offences (21 per cent), and shootings (23 per cent) from the previous year’s data. – READ MORE

