Oakland Mayor: ‘My Duty’ to Call Out Trump’s ‘Racist Lie’ About Illegals

In a weekend Washington Post op-ed, Schaaf insisted that she did not obstruct justice when she tipped off illegal immigrants in February of potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan has said that at least 800 illegal immigrants, many of whom were criminals, avoided capture because of Schaaf’s warning.

“Mr. President, I am not obstructing justice. I am seeking it,” she wrote. “The president takes issue with a tweet I posted in February in which I notified residents of an impending raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Bay Area, including Oakland. I wanted to make sure that people were prepared, not panicked, and that they understood their legal rights.”

Schaaf claimed that it is her “duty” to call out Trump’s “racist lie” about illegal immigrant criminals.

“As mayor, it’s my duty to protect my residents — especially when our most vulnerable are unjustly attacked,” she continued. “As a leader, it’s my duty to call out this administration’s anti-immigrant fearmongering for what it is: a racist lie.” – READ MORE

