Incoming NRA president: ‘Disease’ is violence, not the Second Amendment

Incoming National Rifle Association (NRA) President Oliver North said in a Sunday show interview that the problem facing America is a culture of violence, not the Second Amendment.

“The disease in this case isn’t the Second Amendment. The disease is youngsters who are steeped in a culture of violence,” North said on “Fox News Sunday.”

North then seemingly blamed the prescription drug Ritalin, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, for making kids — particularly male students — violent.

“They’ve been drugged in many cases. Nearly all of these perpetrators are male.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1