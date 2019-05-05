Mulvaney Slams 2020 Dems Who Won’t Accept Strong Economy: ‘I Keep Wondering What They’re Talking About’ (VIDEO)

Former South Carolina representative and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney took aim at the Democrats running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday, torching them for not accepting the fact that the economy is humming like a well-tuned supercar.

While appearing on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Janine Pirro,” Mulvaney — the White House chief who also serves as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget — talked about the booming economy under the Trump administration that boasts a 49-year-low in unemployment, quipping that the last time “unemployment was this low” was when he “was one.”

Mulvaney went on to laud the success of the economy, pointing out the “three threes” of the economy — gross domestic product (GDP), unemployment, and wage growth — before bashing the Democrats running for president as seeming to be unable to accept the amazing economy. – read more