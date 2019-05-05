MSNBC praises teen who protests against climate change — by skipping school for 11 weeks (VIDEO)

An MSNBC reporter praised a 12 year-old and a 13 year-old for protesting for government action against climate change by skipping school for 11 weeks.

The students were a part of a protest in New York City when MSNBC’s Savannah Sellers asked them about skipping school.

“So, I’ve been skipping school for eleven weeks now and, it is a sacrifice that we have to make because we are missing important things but we realize that if we don’t skip this school we might not have a future,” said one erstwhile student. – read more