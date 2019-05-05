Did You See the Nickname Biden Wants to Give Trump?

Former Vice President Joe Biden took a page out of President Donald Trump’s playbook on Saturday when asked at a South Carolina fundraiser if he had a nickname for the president.

The 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner said he didn’t want to get down in the mud with Trump, but if he had to choose a moniker for the current White House occupant it would be a “clown.”

“There’s so many nicknames I’m inclined to give this guy,” Biden said, according to Politico. “You can just start with clown.”

Trump, who, during his 2016 presidential run, famously began doling out nicknames like "Crooked" Hillary Clinton, "Lyin" Ted Cruz and "Low Energy" Jeb Bush — has labeled Biden as "Sleepy Joe" when the former vice president declared his White House bid in April.