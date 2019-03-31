Mulvaney: No one will lose health care coverage if courts rule against ObamaCare

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that he could guarantee no Americans would lose health care coverage if President Trump eliminates ObamaCare.

“Yes,” he said when asked by ABC’s “This Week” host Jon Karl if he could guarantee that those with current health coverage under ObamaCare would keep their coverage even if the administration is successful at getting a court to rule the health law unconstitutional.

“Every single plan that this White House has ever put forward since Donald Trump was elected president covered pre-existing conditions,” Mulvaney said. The administration has not proposed a plan this year to replace ObamaCare, but the White House has indicated a proposal will arrive in the coming months.

Asked if he can guarantee that Americans will not lose coverage if Obamacare is struck down, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says, "yes."



“The debate about pre-existing conditions is over. Both parties support them," he adds https://t.co/IXrJ6bIyFF #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/rCCNcVTD6n — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 31, 2019

“The debate about pre-existing conditions is over,” Mulvaney added. “Both parties support them and anyone telling you anything different in lying for political gain.” – READ MORE