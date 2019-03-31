AOC Catches Heat on Twitter for Throwing Unnamed Staffer Under Bus for Initial ‘Working Draft’ of Green New Deal

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was roasted on Twitter this weekend after she blamed an unnamed staffer for releasing the “working draft” of the Green New Deal to the press and uploading it on her official website during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.

The New York Democrat threw an unnamed staffer under the bus for the calamitous rollout of her nonbinding environmental resolution, the Green New Deal, claiming the staffer “had a really bad day at work” when the initial FAQ document was sent to the press and posted on her website in February.

"I definitely had a staffer that had a very bad day at work," @AOC said in response to a question about her controversial #GreenNewDeal FAQ that mentioned "farting cows"



She labeled it a "working draft" that was released too early by said staffer.https://t.co/ea17ZG48nx pic.twitter.com/vLoHFt9faA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 30, 2019

The widely-ridiculed original document included language on providing "economic security" to those "unwilling to work" and "fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes." After days of being mocked and criticized online, the document was scrubbed from her website.