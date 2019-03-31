Border crisis hits unprecedented, ‘staggering’ territory as Border Patrol forced to release families

Amid a growing border crisis and news that the “mother of all caravans” is journeying north from Central America, President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to shut down the border to alleviate overwhelming stress on U.S. immigration resources.

But just how bad is the situation at the border? According to a new USA Today story detailing the situation, local officials say the crisis has entered unprecedented territory.

What are the details?

In Texas especially, “masses of migrants have been crossing the border in unprecedented numbers, overwhelming federal holding facilities and sending local leaders and volunteers scrambling to deal with the relentless waves of people,” USA Today reported.

"It's staggering. Really, we've never seen anything like this before," McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez told USA Today.