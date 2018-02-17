Multiple immigration plans blocked in Senate, after Trump calls one proposal a ‘total catastrophe’

Senators on Thursday blocked all four plans dealing with immigration as President Trump torpedoed one proposal as “a total catastrophe” and his Department of Homeland Security lambasted it as the “end of immigration enforcement in America.”

During a series of afternoon procedural votes, no immigration amendments crossed the 60 vote threshold that would have cut off debate and paved the way for final votes.

The effort to pass immigration legislation comes as Democrats insist on protecting young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children and Trump demands funding for a border wall.

Ahead of the votes, the Trump administration focused on the bipartisan agreement drawn up by a “Gang of 22” that would grant a 10-12 year path to the young illegal immigrants or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

The amendment failed by only getting 54 votes. Forty five senators voted against it. – READ MORE

