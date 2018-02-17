Border Patrol Agents Bust Murderer, Rapists, MS-13 Member after Illegal Crossings

In a series of separate incidents, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested multiple previously deported violent felons. Those criminal aliens included a convicted murderer, two rapists, an MS-13 member, and a sexual abuser.

On February 5, agents assigned to the Harlingen Border Patrol Station apprehended a Cuban national near Raymondville, Texas. After conducting a biometric background investigation, agents learned that a court in Georgia previously convicted the man of murder, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas from U.S. Border Patrol officials.

Weslaco Station agents arrested a Honduran man on February 10 after he crossed the border near Pharr, Texas. During processing, the man admitted to agents that he is a member of the transnational criminal gang known as Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), officials stated.

The following day, McAllen agents arrested another Honduran man near Mission. During a biometric background investigation, agents discovered that a Louisiana court previously convicted the man of Aggravated Rape. – READ MORE

