Trump condemns Florida shooting as act of ‘hatred and evil,’ vows to ‘tackle’ mental health issues

President Trump on Thursday condemned the school shooting massacre in Florida as a “scene of terrible violence, hatred, and evil,” while vowing to address mental health issues amid a renewed debate in Washington over how to stop these recurring attacks.

“No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school,” Trump said in the Diplomatic Room of the White House. “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”

Later in the day, the president issued a proclamation ordering all flags to be flown at half-staff in public areas and military posts until Monday, to honor the victims.

As the president focused in the aftermath of the tragedy on mental health, Democrats largely renewed their push for gun control measures — pointing to reports the suspect had an AR-15.

The president said Thursday he’s “committed” to working with state and local leaders to help “secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.” Trump didn’t explicitly discuss gun control, but suggested he’s not supportive of reflexive measures. – READ MORE

