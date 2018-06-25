MUELLER’S CORRUPT CIRCUS EXPOSED: Republicans ask Rosenstein for names of everyone working on Mueller probe

A group of nine House Republican lawmakers has signed a letter asking Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to provide the names of everyone “past and present” who has worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The lawmakers say they are “disturbed” by the initial appointments to the probe of agents and attorneys with an anti-Trump bias. Their letter specifically references agent Peter Strzok, attorney Lisa Page and attorney Kevin Clinesmith.

“We know that these biases were shared among multiple people at the FBI and could be easily uncovered by Mr. Mueller with simple vetting,” the letter says. “These individuals should not have been given an opportunity to influence – directly or indirectly – this special counsel investigation.”

The letter also adds that the lawmakers are concerned that “there may be more politically biased investigators” working on Mueller’s team.

Republicans have said they believe Clinesmith is the attorney identified in DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz’s report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation as “Attorney 2.” The Horowitz report, released earlier this month, includes messages from “Attorney 2” lamenting Trump’s election as well as a missive reading “viva le resistance.”

