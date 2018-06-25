Headless Burned animal carcass found on Homeland Security official’s porch

A senior official at the Department of Homeland Security found a burned and decapitated animal carcass on the front porch of his D.C.-area home, according to a DHS official — an incident that occurred as employees of the agency are seeing an increase in violent threats due to the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

The agency sent a letter to all 250,000 employees Saturday stating “there may be a heightened threat against DHS employees” in response to the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy, a DHS official told the Washington Examiner.

Under the policy, all adult illegal border crossers are referred for criminal prosecution. The policy has caused roughly 2,300 immigrant children whose parents were apprehended at the border to be separated from their families.

“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees — although the veracity of each threat varies,” acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Claire Grady wrote to employees. “In addition, over the last few days, thousands of employees have had their personally identifiable information publicly released on social media.”

