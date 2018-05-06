Mueller team interviewed longtime Trump friend: report

Federal investigators on special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team have reportedly interviewed President Trump‘s longtime friend and former inauguration committee chairman, Tom Barrack.

Sources familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that Barrack has met with investigators working on the probe into Russian meddling in the election.

Barrack, who has been close with Trump for at least 30 years, has been one of the president’s top confidants and worked on fundraising for his presidential inauguration.

The interview reportedly included questions regarding two close friends of Barrack’s — former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Richard Gates, both of whom were previously indicted as part of Mueller’s probe.- READ MORE

