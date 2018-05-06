California asks judge to toss out Trump admin suit over sanctuary laws

California has asked a judge to dismiss the Trump administration’s lawsuit concerning the state’s sanctuary laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally, Bloomberg reported.

According to a court filing from Friday, California is arguing that its targeted laws “are consistent with the federal constitutional and legislative framework governing immigration enforcement,” Bloomberg reported.

“California’s laws work in concert – not conflict – with federal laws and are fully constitutional,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The 10th Amendment of the Constitution gives the people of California, not the Trump administration, the power to decide how we will provide for the public safety and general welfare of our state.”

“The federal government has no grounds to intrude on California’s constitutional authority to enact laws designed to protect its people,” Becerra added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1