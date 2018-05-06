GOP lawmaker: Mueller should be allowed to follow Russia probe ‘wherever it takes him’

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) said this week that special counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to follow his investigation into Russian meddling “wherever it takes him.”

In an interview with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Murkowski said she “firmly” believes that Trump should not be permitted to “meddle” in the investigation.

“I believe very, very firmly in that. And I think any efforts to thwart that are dangerous,” she said. “If the investigation takes them to an additional turn that needs to be followed, I think this is what we’re asking for when we ask for an independent investigation.”

”That means that the president can’t meddle,” she added. “That means that the attorney general can’t meddle. That means that the United States Senate can’t meddle.” – READ MORE

