Mueller team alleges Manafort ‘bank fraud,’ in new court filings

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his legal team say they have uncovered additional “bank fraud” and other “criminal conduct” by Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

The allegations are part of negotiations between Mueller’s team and Manafort’s lawyers to allow their client to remain free on $10 million bail.

Manafort was indicted in October on federal charges of money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent, in connection with Mueller’s investigation for the Justice Department into whether President Trump or any of his campaign associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential elections.

The document signed Friday by Mueller’s team is in response to Manafort lawyers’ continuing efforts to present a bail package — essentially based on Manafort’s real estate holdings — to keep their client out of confinement and allow him some freedom to leave his Northern Virginia residence.

“The proposed package is deficient in the government’s view, in light of additional criminal conduct that we have learned since the court’s initial bail determination,” Mueller’s team wrote. “That criminal conduct includes a series of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies, including criminal conduct relating to the mortgage on the Fairfax (Virginia) property, which Manafort seeks to pledge.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *