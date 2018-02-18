NJ GOP Candidate: FL Shooting Should Bring Call to ‘Return Prayer to the Classroom’ (VIDEO)

Congressional candidate Steve Lonegan (R-N.J.) said the Florida school shooting should be a sign that it is time to return prayer to the public school classroom.

Lonegan told Hackensack’s AM-970 that the incident that left 17 dead and numerous wounded shows how “disturbing [it is] that society has deteriorated to this point morally.” – READ MORE

