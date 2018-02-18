Florida massacre: No, there have not been 18 school shootings in 2018. Here’s why that’s all wrong

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s school shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school, the liberal media sprinted to push gun control while vigorously waving a ridiculous school shooting statistic put out by the anti-gun lobbyist group, Everytown for Gun Safety. According to their numbers, there had been 18 school shootings since the start of 2018. The only problem? It was bogus. So much so, even the liberal Washington Post found the need to call out them and the rest of the media.

“The figure originated with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit, co-founded by Michael Bloomberg, that works to prevent gun violence and is most famous for its running tally of school shootings,” authors John Woodrow Cox and Steven Rich wrote. “Everytown has long inflated its total by including incidents of gunfire that are not really school shootings.”

Just five of Everytown’s 18 school shootings listed for 2018 happened during school hours and resulted in any physical injury. Another three appeared to be intentional shootings but didn’t hurt anyone. Two more involved guns — one carried by a school police officer and the other by a licensed peace officer who ran a college club — that were unintentionally fired and, again, led to no injuries. At least seven of Everytown’s 18 shootings took place outside normal school hours. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *