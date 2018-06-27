Black activist calls for Pittsburgh cops to be slaughtered in wake of teen’s shooting death

In a Saturday Facebook post that he implored his readers to share, Millere wrote:

Dispatch To Pittsburgh Is Written In Blood and No Less!

Attention: To All Who Is Concerned!

We are on our way to Pittsburgh to apply the laws of an eye for an eye, in self-defense of our younger black brother, who was murdered hours earlier!

We have no alternative! We must kill the police, that are killing our black children & Families In Self-defense!

This police must not be allowed to live in peace/or War!

To All Black Nationalist, Gangstas, Featherweights, Heavyweights, Black Mercenaries, MS-13, Especially ETCs!

We have taken oaths of death before dishonor, to right the wrongs that are happening in our communities (both foreign and domestic)! I am enacting this Black Nationalist/Internationalist Oath Now!

We’re arriving to Pittsburgh to ‘Right This Wrong!’ We are coming to Pittsburgh ‘To Die If Necessary’ in Self-defense But ‘We Demand The Life of The Officer That Killed Our Younger Black Brother or Any Blue Life Will Do!

We Are Seriously Considering Instituting An Annual Purge Across America — Against All Racist White Organizations, All Racist White Police, And All Their Ignorant, Conformed, Black Coons/Goons, for the sins/killings that are being committed against our people (daily, monthly, annually) by such enemies (both foreign and domestic )!

We cannot/will not accept any less! We Will Die To Fulfill This Cause In Self-defense! May Allah Be With Us Until Whatever End! – READ MORE