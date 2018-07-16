Mueller Prepares To Target Key Individuals Once Special Counsel Probe Wraps Up

As special counsel Robert Mueller faces pressure to wrap up his investigation with or without the illusive collusion charge, the Washington Post reports that the Department of Justice and Mueller’s team have been preparing to pass the baton of various ongoing investigations once the probe is complete.

Meanwhile, inside the Justice Department, law enforcement officials have discussed several scenarios in which the prosecutions of people who may be charged as a result of Mueller’s investigation are farmed out to other offices to handle any future trials.

In those scenarios, these people said, some prosecutors on Mueller’s team could move with their cases to Justice Department headquarters or individual U.S. attorney offices, these people said. –Washington Post

The Post also reveals that “the transferring of some cases has already begun,” while Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said on Friday that Mueller’s case against 12 indicted Russian military officers would be handled by DOJ prosecutors at the Justice Department headquarters (it also doesn’t take that much to sit on a case that will never see a courtroom, and the open file may linger for years, but we digress). – READ MORE

Former informal Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone acknowledged Friday night that he “probably” is the unnamed person referred to in special counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment against Russian intelligence officers.

Stone, who earlier Friday said he did not believe he was the unnamed person mentioned in the indictment, said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that he now thinks he is the person in the filing released earlier Friday.

The document makes reference to an unnamed individual “who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump” and exchanged Twitter direct messages with Guccifer 2.0, an online persona allegedly used by the Russian officers.

Roger Stone: I probably am the person in the indictment https://t.co/zOWDTXBFFy — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 14, 2018

Mueller indicted 12 Russian military officers in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday, alleging they hacked DNC officials and dispersed the stolen documents through online personas, including Guccifer 2.0. – READ MORE

