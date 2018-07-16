Pacman Jones to NFL Players: ‘Figure Out Another Way’ to Protest

Jones spoke to TMZ on July 10 at LAX, and when quizzed about the anthem, the 2015 Pro Bowl player noted that he is not a fan of players taking a knee during the nation’s song.

“I’m all for standing for the anthem,” Pacman told TMZ. “I have a couple of family members that have been over to Iraq,” he said.

The sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft also said, “social issues don’t have nothing to do with the national anthem.” The West Virginia product also added that he thinks players who want to pursue social change should “figure out another way.”- READ MORE

Video Has Emerged Of Nfl Player Adam “pacman” Jones Involved In A Fist-fight With An Airport Employee In Atlanta.

TMZ Sports obtained the video, which shows the airport employee verbally accosting and then physically attacking Jones. In response, Jones takes a swing at the employee and a fight ensued. The altercation ended after Jones knocked the worker to the ground, before being ushered away by onlookers. – READ MORE

