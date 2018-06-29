Politics Security
Mueller On The Run, Postpones Flynn Sentencing Again for the General Who Won’t Rat Out Trump
Robert Mueller still needs time to figure out Gen. Michael Flynn.
Or why he even charged him in the first place.
Or why Flynn won’t rat out President Trump.
Flynn’s sentencing was again delayed Friday.
Mueller won’t say why. But we told you why just days ago.
USA v. Michael Flynn update — ‘Due to the status of the Special Counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time.’ pic.twitter.com/9LuOlBbLsu
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) June 29, 2018