True Pundit

Politics Security

Mueller On The Run, Postpones Flynn Sentencing Again for the General Who Won’t Rat Out Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Robert Mueller still needs time to figure out Gen. Michael Flynn.

Or why he even charged him in the first place.

Or why Flynn won’t rat out President Trump.

Flynn’s sentencing was again delayed Friday.

Mueller won’t say why. But we told you why just days ago.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: