Mueller moves to dismiss charges against Rick Gates in Russia probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller moved Tuesday to dismiss nearly two-dozen charges against former Trump campaign associate Rick Gates, in the wake of his guilty plea last week.

Mueller’s team filed a motion to drop 22 tax and bank fraud charges against Gates. The filing was tied to Gates’ agreement last week to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and lying to the FBI.

That plea pertained to charges filed against him in October in Washington, D.C., for which he still faces up to 71 months in prison.

Under the terms of the deal, the government had agreed it would move to dismiss another set of charges brought against him more recently in a Virginia federal court. Those charges covered everything from alleged tax fraud to bank fraud.

The filing on Tuesday indicates Gates’ cooperation with the special counsel team could be yielding good information — as it pursues charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. – READ MORE

