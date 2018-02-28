Elizabeth Warren Says Trump’s Andrew Jackson Portrait Is ‘Deeply Offensive.’ There’s Just One Problem.

Earlier this month, the fake Native made a cringe-worthy surprise appearance before the National Congress of American Indians, where she propagated her heritage myth and slammed President Donald Trump, who mockingly calls her “Pocahontas.”

Warren slammed President Trump for hanging a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office.

“It is deeply offensive that this president keeps a portrait of Andrew Jackson hanging in the Oval Office, honoring a man who did his best to wipe out Native people,” said the senator.

Elizabeth Warren says it’s “deeply offensive” that Trump has a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the White House. Warren was the keynote speaker at a Dem fundraising dinner honoring Jackson in 2015. pic.twitter.com/VYi98sJyUR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 26, 2018

Yeah, aside from the whole she’s-not-really-Native thing, there’s also one other huge problem with old Lizzie slamming President Trump. In 2015, Warren was the keynote speaker at a Democratic fundraiser honoring President Jackson. – READ MORE

