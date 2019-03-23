Mueller memes take over social media: Report compared to Fyre Festival, Beyonce album drop

Jokes and memes were abundant on social media after the surprise announcement that Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the long-awaited report on suspected Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr notified key congressional leaders in a letter Friday evening that Mueller finished his investigation, adding that a summary of the probe’s findings may be provided to lawmakers as soon as this weekend. The report didn’t recommend any new indictments.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA, CELEBRITIES STUNNED AS MUELLER REPORT FILED WITH NO NEW INDICTMENTS PLANNED

But the Internet went wild after the announcement that the special counsel had ended his two-year investigation that netted some convictions, like former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, though appears to have come up short of proving a vast conspiracy to collude with a foreign power.

Many social media users shared edited photos of Mueller finally taking time off and joked about the process of writing the report.

“Robert Mueller at 5:15 today,” wrote one Twitter user, referencing the news that Mueller submitted the report around 5 p.m and superimposing his head on to the infamous picture of Barack Obama relaxing on Richard Branson’s boat shortly after stepping down as president.

Some jumped on the announcement that the special counsel isn’t recommending new indictments, comparing it to the Fyre Festival that notoriously didn’t live up to its hype.

"Libs, for the past two years: 'Lemme tell y'all – the Mueller Report gonna be the biggest, dopest, flyest Report on planet earth. You best not miss this Report. Get ready – we gonna blow yo minds,'" joked Benny Johnson.