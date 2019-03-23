Michael Avenatti Seeks Vengeance On Jacob Wohl

Attorney Michael Avenatti, best known as the former legal counsel for porn actress Stormy Daniels, confirmed on Wednesday that his new client is pursuing criminal and civil charges against intermittent social media influencer Jacob Wohl “and his co-conspirators.” Play Video

Avenatti says his services have been retained by Aaron Delgado — a Minnesota mortgage specialist whose image was used as the face of a fictitious Twitter profilewhich was reportedly controlled by Wohl. The fake account has since been removed, and Twitter banned Wohl from its platform.

“It is time that he face the consequences for his outrageous conduct,” Avenatti wrote. “And I intend on ensuring that he does.”

Avenatti, who appeared to blame Wohl for his felony domestic violence arrest last November, has repeatedly vowed to seek vengeance ever since. As the case fell apart and prosecutors declined to press charges, Avenatti warned Wohl multipletimes that he was “coming for” him. Wohl denied any involvement and filed a police report in response to Avenatti’s bold words. – read more