Your Volvo Will Soon Call The Cops On You If It Thinks You’ve Been Drinking

Volvo has always been synonymous with safety in the automobile world. Now, the Swedish automaker is taking drastic steps to push the borders between “safety” and “big brother” with proactive safety systems in its vehicles. These systems will soon take control of your car if the notice what they “judge” to be an impaired or distracted driver.

To achieve this control over incapacitated drivers, Volvo soon equip its cars with cameras to monitor and evaluate the responsiveness of drivers, in what the automaker is positioning as a hope to combat against drunk and distracted drivers. If a driver is deemed impaired, the vehicle’s autonomous safety systems will intervene on various levels and also “call the authorities”, according to Motor 1 .

Henrik Green, senior vice president for research and development at Volvo said: “When it comes to safety, our aim is to avoid accidents altogether rather than limit the impact when an accident is imminent and unavoidable. In this case, cameras will monitor for behaviour that may lead to serious injury or death.”

The company hasn’t released specific details on how the cameras will work yet. The vehicle will also “monitor steering input and recognize excessive weaving or wandering.” If the vehicle senses a distracted or impaired driver, it could limit the car’s speed and even bring the car to a stop in a safe manner autonomously. – read more