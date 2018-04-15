Conservative Street Artist ‘Sabo’ Banned from Twitter

Conservative Street Artist Sabo Has Been Permanently Suspended From Twitter.

Sabo, who ran the @UnsavoryAgents account, was banned from the platform on Friday.

“Was not told why or for how long. I just saw I no longer have my 32,000 followers and I’m no longer following anybody,” claimed Sabo in an email to Breitbart Tech. “They want nothing less than to completely destroy us on the Right.”

Sabo has frequently criticized the power that large tech companies and social networks, and this month the street artist plastered New York City with posters targeting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He also mocked Zuckerberg’s potential political aspirations last year. – READ MORE

