Mueller Leaks Details of FBI’s Raid of Trump Lawyer to Deep-State New York Times

Mueller Leaks Details of FBI's Raid of Trump Lawyer to New York Times

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking into a payment that a Ukrainian steel magnate made to President Trump’s foundation in exchange for a 20-minute video appearance to a conference.

The New York Times reported Monday that Mueller is investigating the $150,000 donation to the Donald J. Trump Foundation that Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk made in September 2015, while Trump was seeking the GOP nomination for president.

The payment came after Trump spoke through a video link to a conference in Kiev, according to the Times.

Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents last month as part of his ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The subpoena reportedly involved documents related to Russia and other topics.

News that Mueller is looking into Pinchuk’s donation comes a week after it was reported that the special counsel has questioned a trio of Russian oligarchs over whether they illegally sent cash donations to Trump’s campaign or inauguration.

The donation from Pinchuk was allegedly solicited by Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, whose offices were raided by the FBI on Monday.

In Monday’s raid, federal agents reportedly seized communications between Cohen and Trump, tax documents and records related to Cohen’s $130,000 payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

