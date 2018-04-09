Conservative TV Host’s Show Canceled After Threatening to ‘Ram a Hot Poker Up David Hogg’s Ass’

Conservative commentator Jamie Allman has lost his job on Sinclair-owned KDNL after making a threatening statement about Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.

The St. Louis TV and radio host has been under significant pressure ever since he tweeted that he was “getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s ass.” Allman’s Channel 30 show was losing a lot of advertisers over that statement, and a spokesperson for Sinclair Broadcast Group confirmed that Allman’s show has been cancelled.

“We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been cancelled,” said Ronn Torossian, CEO of the PR firm 5W.

