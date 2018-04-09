Trump on Potentially Firing Mueller: We’ll See What Happens, ‘Many People Have Said’ I Should (VIDEO)

The FBI raided Michael Cohen’s Manhattan office and hotel room on Monday, seizing records, emails and documents — including records relating to Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the porn star claiming she had an affair with Trump.

And after a briefing from Senior Military Leadership on Monday night, Trump took a number of questions from reporters, and started by blasting the raid on his lawyer as a “witch hunt.”

“It’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “It’s frankly a real disgrace. It’s an attack on our country, in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1