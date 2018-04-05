Mueller Informs Trump He’s Not Criminal Target in Russia Investigation

According to multiple sources cited by The Washington Post, Department of Justice special prosecutor Robert Mueller has informed President Donald Trump’s legal team that the president is not currently being considered a criminal target of the ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That assurance reportedly came during a meeting last month between Mueller and attorneys seeking to set the parameters of Trump’s possible testimony.

Though he is not being treated as the target at the time, sources say Mueller did describe Trump as a subject of the investigation. Analysts warn that this could be a precarious position for the president should he decide to sit down for an interview with Mueller’s team.

Some of Trump’s advisers are reportedly interpreting the disclosure as good news, telling the president that he is unlikely to face criminal charges. Others, however, take the cautionary position that the subject of an investigation can become a target quickly with one wrong answer to an investigator’s question. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1